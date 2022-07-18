June 15, 1942 - July 15, 2022

NORMAL — John E. "Jack" Schroeder, 80, of Normal, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 15, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal, officiated by Father Eric Powell. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Those in attendance are advised to practice social distancing.

Inurnment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Bloomington. Memorials may be made to Central Illinois Humane Society.

Jack was born on June 15, 1942 in Bloomington, a son to Albert G. and Helen M. (Lapinski) Schroeder. He married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Patricia A. "Pat" (Thoennes) Schroeder on June 23, 1962 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Bloomington. Sadly, Pat passed October 21, 2020.

Also surviving are his sons: J.P. (Paula) Schroeder of The Villages, Florida, Mark (Cynthia) Schroeder of Glenarm, and Steve (Patti) Schroeder of Lisle; seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, one brother, two sisters and two grandchildren.

Jack was a 1960 graduate of Trinity High School and 1972 graduate of Illinois State University.

He worked 40 years for COUNTRY Financial in various accounting and auditing positions retiring in 2002 as a Senior Internal Auditor.

To make a long story short, Jack was one of the good guys. He was old school, firm, but fair and family came first. He was a great coach, loving father and grandfather. He loved football and was a proud Green Bay Packer and ISU Redbirds fan. Jack was a member of Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal.

