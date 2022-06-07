Jan. 4, 1942 - June 2, 2022

DECATUR — John E. Childers, 80, of Decatur, IL, and formerly of Bloomington, IL, passed away June 2, 2022, at his residence in Decatur. He was born January 4, 1942 in West Virginia to John and Beatrice (Wooten) Childers.

John married Jo Ann Hankins on February 2, 1963, in Chicago, IL. She preceded him in death on August 6, 2004. He married Carol Ann Pope on October 10, 2010, in Bloomington, IL. She survives.

John is also survived by his children: Scott (Sandra) Childers and Greg (Audrey) Childers, Bloomington, IL; Susan (Greg) Heberling, Decatur, IL; stepchildren: Michael Howerton, Sherry Howerton, and Christina Howerton, Decatur, IL; siblings: Sharon Ortiz, Bloomington, IL, Mervin (Linda) Childers, Winfield, IL, Thomas (Carol) Childers, McKinney, TX, Michael Childers, Los Angeles, CA. He was the proud grandfather of Andrew, Jonathan, Ben, Samuel, Nathan, Hannah, Lucas, Oscar, Jovie, Arlo.

John was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Becky Sigers.

John was a bus driver for many years and most recently a school bus driver in the Decatur area. He loved his family and was always there to lend a hand to anyone who needed help. John loved finding a good deal and was well known for his couponing skills. He will be greatly missed.

In addition to loving his family, John loved the Lord. He enjoyed sharing the Lord's word with anyone. John was a current member of the New Life Tabernacle Church in Macon, IL, and past member of Apostolic Pentacostal Church in Bloomington, IL, prior to moving to Decatur.

Services will be held Friday, June 10, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Bloomington, IL. Visitation be held prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington, IL, following the service.

Condolences may be shared with John's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.