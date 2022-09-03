Jan. 7, 1945 - Aug. 27, 2022

John E. Borg, age 77, died on August 27, 2022, in Quincy, IL.

Born January 7, 1945, in Colfax, IA, to Jack Borg and Kathryn Fatland Borg while his father was in Europe during the end of WWII. His grandparents helped care for him. After his father began teaching in the Des Moines Public School Music program, John and his siblings were raised and educated in Des Moines.

John attended the University of Iowa and finished a BM in viola performance in 1972, and an MM in 1973. During the Vietnam war (1967-70) he served in the US Army Strings in Washington, DC, performing in the White House for Presidents Johnson and Nixon.

His teaching career began at Coe College in Cedar Rapids Iowa, then New College in Sarasota, FL, and later at the University of Georgia. His performing interests took him to various summer festivals, and a several-year stint with Nashville String Machine, a string group in Nashville, TN, that made background recordings. Returning to the University of Iowa, he pursued work on a doctorate. Later, he taught at Western Illinois University and at Illinois State University. His passion was performing and teaching. He established The Borg Studio for teaching strings to children in Bloomington//Normal, IL. A debilitating stroke hit him in February 2005, and since then the Illinois Veteran's Home has been caring for him.

He was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Borg (Columbus Junction, IA); his three siblings: Paul Borg (Bloomington, IN), Kathryn Borg Schmitt (Winterset, IA), and Robert Borg (Runnells, IA); and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation will be accorded. Private burial will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared online with the family at www.dukerandhaugh.com. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.