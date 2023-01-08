FITHIAN — John Dean Wilham, 83, passed peacefully in his rural Fithian home with family present.

John was born at home in Lake Fork, IL, on May 28, 1939, to Dean Gilbert Wilham and Mildred Irene Erlenbush. John married Sara Lolling at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hartsburg, October 28, 1984.

John is survived by his wife of 38 years; his oldest daughter, Jill Ann Holland (Brian) her children: Matthew, Ben and Anna; and his youngest daughter, Heather Lynn Wagenbach (Jeff), her children: Jacob Mjelde, Isabelle and Tucker Wagenbach. Michael Aper (Becky) Julie Kuhlmann (Jeff), Danny Le. He was preceded in death by his parents; his young son, John Dean Wilham, Jr.; his brother, Donald “Donnie” Wilham and his wife, Peggy.

John attended the University of Illinois. He was President of John Wilham and Associates and a partner in the Elevator Shop Construction. He was known for inventive and creative designs in the Ag Engineering business. He held several patents for equipment he created. He loved being a mentor to young colleagues and a friend to all he met. He will be so missed.

A Celebration of His Life will be held on May 28, 2023, at his daughter’s home in Rural Tremont.

Memorials may be made to the OSF Cancer Center, 806 N. Logan Ave., Danville, IL, 61832.

