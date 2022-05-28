 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John D. Reep

Feb. 25, 1949 - April 30, 2022

John D. Reep, of Loda, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Gibson City.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 5, 2022, in the Commercial Building at the Ford County Fairgrounds in Melvin, from 5:00 - 8:00 .

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.baierfuneralservices.com.

