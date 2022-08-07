April 4, 1938 - Aug. 4, 2022

SAYBROOK — John D. Peters passed away at Liberty Village, Clinton, IL, on August 4, 2022.

John was the son of Marlin F. and Irma A. (Hunter) Peters. He is survived by three sisters: Marilyn J. Moore, Linda L. Beatty (Robert), Saybrook, IL. Judith A. Peters, Gibson City, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother-in-law, Robert E. Moore.

John served in the Air National Guard of Peoria, IL. His life work was mechanic and a farmer.

Celebration of life will be August 13, 2022, at Saybrook Christian Church, Saybrook, IL. Visitation from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM service to follow. Everyone is asked to wear jeans.