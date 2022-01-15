John Charles Wissmiller

He was born June 20, 1940 in Normal, IL, to Fredrick and Doris (Martin) Wissmiller. John was graduated Valedictorian from Octavia High School in 1958. He also graduated Valedictorian with his Bachelor's degree of Electrical Engineering from University of Illinois in 1964. He then received his Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from MIT. John worked for General Telephone for over 30 years before retiring. And for the past eight-years he has resided at the Bickford House in Bloomington. John was a member of Cooksville Union Church and enjoyed playing the organ for services.