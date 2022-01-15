BLOOMINGTON — John Charles Wissmiller, 81, of Bloomington, formerly of Cooksville, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, IL.
He was born June 20, 1940 in Normal, IL, to Fredrick and Doris (Martin) Wissmiller. John was graduated Valedictorian from Octavia High School in 1958. He also graduated Valedictorian with his Bachelor's degree of Electrical Engineering from University of Illinois in 1964. He then received his Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from MIT. John worked for General Telephone for over 30 years before retiring. And for the past eight-years he has resided at the Bickford House in Bloomington. John was a member of Cooksville Union Church and enjoyed playing the organ for services.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded through East Lawn Funeral Home, 1102 Airport Road, Bloomington, IL. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.eastlawnmemorial.com.
