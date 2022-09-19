BERKELEY - John Carroll Conlon of Berkeley, age 68, beloved husband of Mediatrix, nee Lazo; loving father of James Lazo (Alex Urzua) Conlon; cherished son of the late John William and Mary Alice Conlon; dear brother of Patrick Joseph (Sharon), Jean Ann (George) Gasick, Michael Francis Conlon and Mary Catherine (Tony) Wheet; fond uncle to many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews; cousin to many; dear nephew of: Margeret (Dennis) Mallon and Peg (late James) Carroll; loving brother-in-law of Cleopatra (late Alberto) Tiango, Cesar (Winnie) Lazo, MacArthur (Flor) Lazo, Alfredo (Leila) Lazo and the late Catalino (Anita) Lazo, Jr.

John enjoyed a long career at Oak Brook Bank and BMO Harris Bank. He was a faithful parishioner of St. Domitilla Church since 1993.

John loved golfing, pool time, rock and roll music, all sports, especially the Cubs and the Bears, and he cherished spending time with his family.

Services are private. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.