NORMAL — John Boyd Lowery, 70, of Normal, died at 6:16 p.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Good Samaritan-Pontiac.

John was born January 29, 1952, in Moline, IL, the son of John Boyd and Doris Marie (Davis) Lowery.

He graduated from Rushville High School in 1970 and was employed at Mitsubishi where he later retired. He enjoyed golfing, music, and traveling. John was a member of the El Paso Golf Club and was a talented musician who played guitar, piano, and bass.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gregory Boyd Lowery; brothers: Kirk and Roscoe Lowery; twin nephews: Boyd Ross and Andrew Gene Lowery; and niece, Alexis Nicole Lowery.

John is survived by his son, Bryan (wife, Renee Lynette) Whalen of Germany; grandson, Edgar Whalen; brothers: Scott (wife, Pat) Lowery of Galveston, TX and Todd (wife, Traci) Lowery of Rushville, IL; sisters-in-law: Rosalie Lowery of Springfield and Diana Lowery of Roseville, CA; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.

Memorial Gathering and Ceremony, family will receive friends from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield, IL. A memorial ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating.

Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Rock Steady Boxing to help fight against Parkinson's Disease at 7440 N. Shadeland Ave., Suite 202, Indianapolis, IN, 46250.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.