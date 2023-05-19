Aug. 28, 1939 - May 17, 2023

RUTLAND — John "Blue" McGough, 83, of Rutland, IL, passed away at 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

He was born on August 28, 1939 in Streator, IL a son of Jerome and Mary Leenhouts McGough. He married Gloria O'Brien on April 23, 1960, in Minonk. She survives.

Survivors also include his children: Debbie (Gary) McGough-Tooker of Mahomet, Laurie (Doug) Frank of Morton, Jerry Joe McGough of Rutland; one sister, Judy (Bruce) von Nordheim of Normal; sister-in-law, Jannie Herman of Minonk; grandchildren: Doug Frank and Colleen, Ray Frank, Tyler Frank and Anna, Travis Frank, Mason McGough and Natalie, Madison McGough and Andrew; great-grandchildren: Julian Frank, Blake and Leah Bohem, Psymon, Lilly, Daniel, Hadlee Frank, Hutson Staulcup; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; cousins and great friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Marianne Fewell.

John graduated from MDR in 1957. He was a member of Future Farmers of America, National Rifle Association, Livingston County Farm Bureau Gun Club, Secor Sportsman Club, Dana Gun Club.

John enjoyed farming in the Rutland, Toluca and Magnolia area.

He loved his family. John especially liked trap shooting but also enjoyed deer hunting, goose hunting and fishing with the grandkids. He loved to play cards with family and friends. Most of all spending time with his family and friends. John recently enjoyed restoring an International 1206 tractor.

He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Minonk, where a funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Franciscan Friars will officiate. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 22, 2023, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk, and also from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday prior to services at the church. Rosary will be held on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Minonk.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Minonk or Livingston County Farm Bureau Gun Club.

