July 27, 1965 - May 27, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — John Andrew McGowan, 57, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023, surrounded by his family, after a short illness.

His funeral will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Rev. Jeffrey Stirniman officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior at the church. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the family for his son Jake.

John was born July 27, 1965, in Normal, to John A. "Jack" and Judith (Heidelberg) McGowan.

He is survived by his son, Jake; his mother, Judy; his sister, Amy; and niece Madi; his brother, Matthew and family. He was preceded in death by his father.

John graduated high school in McComb, MS and studied at Copiah Lincoln Community College. He started his career as an X-Ray Technician, then worked in Lithotripsy. He was also a polysomnographic technologist and a registered sleep technician for many years.

John enjoyed spending time with his son and fishing with his dad. He was a great fan of the Bears and Notre Dame. John loved getting together with friends and family, going for car rides with his son and listening to music.

John will be remembered for his big heart, great sense of humor, his love of getting together with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

