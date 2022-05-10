May 11, 1937 - May 8, 2022

FAIRBURY — John Albert Luttrell, Jr., 84, Fairbury, died at 6:25 p.m. Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Evenglow Lodge, Pontiac.

His funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, with Pastor Paul Lellelid officiating. Burial will be in the Fairbury Apostolic Christian Cemetery with full military rites accorded by the Fairbury VFW and American Legion post.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday and 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday, both at the Memorial Home. The family suggests memorials be given to SELCAS or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Forrest.

Mr. Luttrell was born May 11, 1937, in Fairbury the son of John Albert and Gladys Bernice Hickle Luttrell. He married Shirley Ann Zimmerman on May 9, 1964, she preceded him in death on July 12, 2007. He then married Ruth Ann Hakes Whittle on January 20, 2009, in Fairbury. She survives in Fairbury.

Other survivors include two daughters: Lisa (Dan) Gordon, Rock Falls; Vicki (Bert) Cloudt, Fairbury; and three grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jessica Ann Gordon; and a sister, Martha Louise Clapp.

Mr. Luttrell was a 1955 graduate of Fairbury-Cropsey High School. He served in the United States Army from March 1959 until May 1962, having been stationed at the Berlin Wall.

He had been employed by Standard Oil (1955-1959), Nussbaum Plumbing and Heating, Fairbury; Nichols Homeshield, Chatsworth and later retired from the US Postal Service.

He was past President of the Fairbury Jaycees, served on the Fairbury Fire Department, was a Cub Scout Cubmaster. He also served as adjunct officer for the John Joda American Legion post #54.

