March 24, 1948 - Jan. 17, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — John A. Stauffer, age 74, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 12:27 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.

His memorial service will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023, at Carlock Christian Church, Carlock, IL. Rev. Bryan Burris will be officiating. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023, at Carlock Christian Church. Private inurnment will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL.

The family suggests memorials be made to Carlock Christian Church.

Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

John was born March 24, 1948, Bloomington, IL, the son of John K. and Alice R. Dohrs Stauffer.

Surviving is his daughter, Lindsey Stauffer of Indiana; three brothers: David (Diana) Stauffer, Paul (Marcia) Stauffer, and Daniel Stauffer, Bloomington, IL. John is preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Alice Martin.

John graduated from Illinois State University, Normal with a Masters Degree in Accounting. He taught at ISU and later moved to Chicago, IL, where he was an assistant controller then moved to New York and worked in cost accounting for five years, then moved to Indiana and worked as a Controller in Manufacturing until her retired. He was an avid card player, Los Angeles Dodgers and Cubs Baseball fan. John is a member of Carlock Christian Church.

