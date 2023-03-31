Aug. 6, 1964 - March 25, 2023

ODESSA, Florida — John A. (Jay) Brokaw, III, a resident of Odessa, FL, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023. He had been hospitalized for a short time, passing peacefully with family by his side.

Jay lived a life of adventure. He worked and played in fields like a manufacturer's rep for sporting goods, aviation, underwater welding on an oil rig, owning restaurants, honky tonk piano playing, and sport shooting and fishing. He was a teacher and friend to everyone he met, and anywhere he went he ran into someone he knew. Jay lived life to the fullest and encouraged his family and friends to do the same. There was no goal too big, no dream too far to reach.

He is survived by his daughters: Tammy Meyer (Dennis), Angela Virtudazo (John); stepdaughter, Mindy Jacobsmeyer; and his grandchildren: John (Joel), Amanda, and Ainsley Virtudazo, John A. (Jack) Brokaw and Benjamin Brokaw; and his dearest friend, Janet Brokaw. His wife, Jennifer Lee; son, John A. Brokaw IV; and brother, Tom, predeceased him.

In lieu of flowers, and to honor Jay's love for the outdoors and to forever be teaching and making friends, please send donations to the C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation - castforkids.org; or to protect the wild places for future generations donate to The Nature Conservancy - www.nature.org/en-us/.