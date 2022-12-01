July 10, 1930 - Nov. 29, 2022

WING — John A. "Jack" Trainor, 92, of Wing, died at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Goldwater Pontiac Nursing Home.

Jack was born July 10, 1930, in Streator, IL, the son of Art and Vanita McKoane Trainor. He married Dorothy Ann Stahly on July 14, 1951, in Streator. She preceded him in death on September 28, 2016.

Survivors include his children: Mike (Teresa) Trainor, Chatsworth, Pat (Eric) Rieger, Lynn (Mike) Reis, both of Forrest, Ann (Cal) Zimmerman, Fairbury; a daughter-in-law, LuAnn Trainor, Odell; twenty grandchildren and forty great-grandchildren; one sister, Pat Russell, Cottage Grove, WI.

He is preceded in death by a son, Bob Trainor; two sisters: Ann Frake and Toni Watson; one brother, Jim Trainor; one great-grandson, Ethan Trainor.

Jack served in the US Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed in Korea. Upon returning home he began farming with his father and brother at Blackstone, IL. In 1957, with his wife and family he moved to Wing, IL, and purchased the grain elevator. Jack owned and operated Trainor Grain having elevators in Strawn, Forrest, Saunemin, Dwight, Swygert, Emington and Wing. Jack never retired.

Jack was a member of St. James Mission, Forrest until it closed and transferred his membership to St. Andrew Catholic Parish, Fairbury. He was a member of the Forrest American Legion, Knoll Lodge, the Knight of Columbus and the Pontiac Elks Club.

Jack was the past Chairman of the Board at the Unionbancorp, Streator having served on the board of directors for twenty-one years. He was a lifelong member and past President of the Grain and Feed Association of Illinois (1984-1985).

Jack loved playing cards, golfing, and traveling. However, Jack's greatest joy was spending time with his family and attending all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 5, 2022, at St. Andrew Catholic Parish with Fr. Scott Archer officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Twp. Cemetery, Wing with full military rites accorded by the Forrest American Legion. The rosary will be recited at 2:15 p.m. followed by the visitation from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury.

The family suggests memorials be given to Hope Pregnancy Center, Pontiac; Forrest Food Pantry; St. Andrew Catholic Parish or OSF Hospice.

