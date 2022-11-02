June 13, 1926 - Oct. 28, 2022

CHATSWORTH — John A. Barnhart, 96, of Chatsworth, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 12:25 p.m., at Accolade Healthcare in Pontiac, IL.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Chatsworth. There will be a visitation prior to the service from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Chatsworth Cemetery with full military rites.

Memorials in John's memory may be made to St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Chatsworth, United Methodist Church in Chatsworth, SELCAS, or to the Chatsworth Fire Department.

Calvert and Martin Funeral Home, Chatsworth, is in charge of the arrangements.

John was born on June 13, 1926, in Elmendorf, TX, to Jose and Florence Moreno Barnhart. He married Mary Ann Zorn Harvey on May 15, 1971, in Chatsworth. She survives.

Also surviving him are his stepchildren: Linda Wilson of Bloomington, IL, Rick (Hakja) Harvey of Charlotte, NC, and Carol (Jerry) Woker of Okawville, IL; grandchildren: Mark (Sherry) Wilson, Jill (Andy) Copenhaver, Matt (Kersten) Wilson, Kyle Harvey, Liana Harvey, Brenda (David) Monti, Craig (Rita) Woker, Clint (Julie) Woker, Roy Young, Mary Jo Shields, and Lorri Day; great-grandchildren: Abbey, Zach, Emily, Keaton, Corbin, Chloe, McKinley, Kai, Wyatt, Owen, Vaughn, Zane, Alex, William, Aaron, and Alyssa; and great-great-grandchildren: Aria, Coen, Ava, Gabrielle, Madelyn, River, Jaxon, and Aaliya.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Connie Shaw; grandson, Curt Woker; granddaughter, Rebecca Harvey; and great-great-granddaughter, Lexie Harvey.

John proudly served in the United States Army from 1944 to 1946. During that time, he served in WWII with General Patton's 4th Armored Division. After leaving the Army, he joined the United States Air Force retiring after 20 years of military service. Upon retirement, he worked at the United States Postal Service in Bloomington. He retired from there in 1991.

John was a member of the American Legion, Masonic Lodge, Eastern Star, Knights of Columbus, and the American Postal Workers Union.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

This obituary may be viewed, and a guest book signed at www.calvertmemorialhome.com or visit us on Facebook.