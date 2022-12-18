Feb. 9, 1948 - Nov. 24, 2022

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — Joel Robert Breen, died unexpectedly on November 24, 2022. He was born in Normal, IL, to Donald L. Breen and Mary Heiple Breen on February 9, 1948. The family moved to Colorado Springs in 1963, where he graduated from Palmer High School. He attended Colorado State University.

His first marriage ended amicably. He and Deni Wood Menken, were blessed by the birth of two sons. Deni moved from Colorado to Bloomington, IL, where the boys grew up. Joel remained in Colorado.

Later Joel lived and worked in Oceanside, CA, where he met and married Sherry Tate. They moved to Arlington, TN, in 2006. There on a four acre "horse property," Joel grew blackberries, fed deer and fell in love with the people and stories of Fayette County, TN. The couple love Great Pyrenees dogs and always have two patrolling the property and looking for affection.

Joel was working on the launch of two projects: Fayette County Living (a magazine) and Friends of Fayette County (a website). He recently sent a thank you to the 75 people who helped him cast the vision for the publications.

Joel is survived by his son, Jonathon (Kim) Breen, Bloomington, and their three children; and his son, Nathan(Anne) Breen, Chicago, and their two children. Joel's wife Sherry Tate, Arlington, TN, survives as well as her children and grandchildren. Surviving are Joel's stepdaughter, Shannon Johnston and her five children; and his stepson, Sean Pendergast and his three children. Joel and his step grandson, Bradley had a special relationship.

Joel was the younger brother of David ( Diane) Breen, Somerville, TN, and Nancy (Randy) Phillips, Normal, IL. They survive.

Joel's life was cut short, tragically at the hands of another. He is remembered for his kindness and intellectual curiosity.

Cremation rites have been accorded at Peebles Funeral Home, Somerville TN.