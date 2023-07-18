Aug. 28, 1930 - July 14, 2023

DOWNS — Joe Turner Russell, 92, of Downs, passed away July 14, 2023, at Martin Health Center in Bloomington. He was born August 28, 1930, in Birmingham, AL, to Pierce McCoy and Janie L. (Griffin) Russell.

Joe enlisted in the Air Force in 1949, and served our country until his honorable discharge in 1952. He reached the rank of tech sergeant and earned the good conduct medal. He went on to graduate from the University of Alabama in 1955, as well as marry the love of his life, Gladys Brown, in June. Joe worked for State Farm as a corporate analyst for 37 years, retiring in 1992, to spend time with his family and friends, doing what he is fondly remembered for. He will be remembered for his love of tennis, fishing, traveling, gardening, and doing crossword puzzles.

Joe is survived by his children: Stephen Russell of Bloomington, IL, Gail (Dean) Baker of Aberdeen, MD; and grandchildren: Dustin (Helena) Baker of New Orleans, LA, and Hazel Russell of Maroa, IL.

He is preceded in passing by his parents; wife, Gladys; and son, Richard.

A special thank you goes out to Synergy Healthcare Providers, OSF Home Healthcare, Carle Hospice, Martin Health Care, and Mandy Reed and her staff at State Farm for always treating Joe like he was a king.

A public visitation will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A private entombment will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.