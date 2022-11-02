Sept. 14, 1937 - Nov. 1, 2022

NORMAL — Joe "David" Janes, 85, of Normal, IL, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on November 1, 2022.

He was born on September 14, 1937, to Joe Douglas and Lois (Light) Janes in Toledo, IL. He married Janice Guy on June 12, 1966, and spent 56 wonderful years together.

Surviving are his wife, Janice Janes; and four children: Brad Janes, Jennifer (Kalin) Hinshaw, Doug (Jdanna) Janes, and Jill Janes. Also surviving are his ten grandchildren: Bridgette (Trevor) Staub, Will Janes, Sophia Grace Janes, Jordan Kerby, Lucas Janes, Danielle Hinshaw, Ashley Hinshaw, Emma Larson, Benjamin Larson, and Joe Larson; and two great-grandchildren: Sierra Lundberg, and Theo Staub; his brother, Michael (Becky) Janes; sister, Diane Swisher; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, and brother-in-law.

David was a skilled carpenter and proud union member; he retired from Illinois State University in 2001, as a Facilities Carpenter. He was the Laborer of the Year in 2000. His handiwork can be seen all around ISU's campus as well as throughout the Bloomington-Normal Community. David's pride and joy were his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and he never passed up an opportunity to share stories about them.

The family wishes to thank Gentiva Hospice for their compassionate care shown to David and his family. A service celebrating his life will be 4:00 p.m. Monday, November 7, 2022, Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Steve Evans will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday, November 7, 2022, at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.beckmemorial.com.