April 5, 1949 - Aug. 12, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Joe Brockett Finch, 74, of Bloomington, IL, passed away on August 12, 2023.

Joe was born April 5, 1949, in Terre Haute, IN, the only child of Manford and Audrey Finch. He grew up in Newark, OH, and graduated from Dennison University.

Joe and Colleen Crews Finch would have celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary next month. She survives.

After graduating from college Joe started his career at State Farm in the Newark, OH, office. He transferred to State Farm Corporate in Bloomington, IL, until his retirement. He enjoyed spending the cold months of Illinois in the warmer climes of Florida.

His passions included Canadian fishing trips, mushroom hunting trips to Michigan, and cheering on his beloved Ohio State University Buckeyes. GO BUCKS!

Joe loved his family, all his many friends, including those local and in Ohio and Florida. His joy was to relate an anecdote or tell a joke, or lecture about some obscure topic.

While in college Joe worked at the Dawes Arboretum in Licking County Ohio. It was there that he cultivated his interest in horticulture. Joe was a large-scale gardener, and he generously shared the bounty.

Interment will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newark, OH.

You may surmise, Joe was a man who loved and was loved. Joe's life will be remembered with family and his closest friends at a future date.

Joe loved his rescued felines, and in Joe's memory, you might consider a memorial donation to Cattails Feline Rescue, 106 Marsh Hawk Road, Le Roy, IL, 61752.