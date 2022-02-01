Joanne S. Moore

Jo was a very loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to sew and was an avid quilter who made sure that everyone received a specially made quilt for their beds. Jo was also known for her spirit of compassion and hospitality, volunteering 4,000+ hours at the Community Cancer Center in Normal. She and her husband were also avid supporters for Illinois Wesleyan University, sports, donating money for years and being commemorated on a press box for their soccer field. She made a deep impression on the lives of those around her and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.