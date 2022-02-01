NORMAL — Joanne S. Moore, 91, of Normal passed away peacefully at home and surrounded by her family on January 28, 2022.
She was born September 3, 1930, to Dallas and Helen (Baker) Storm in Neoga, IL, and married the love of her life, Walter Moore on August 27, 1950 in Gibson City, IL.
Surviving are her loving spouse of 71-years: Walter; five children: Debbie (Rex) Newman, Janis Kelly, Steve (Margaret) Moore, Sue Klein, Conni (Michael) Tipsord; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister: Marilyn Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
Jo was a very loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to sew and was an avid quilter who made sure that everyone received a specially made quilt for their beds. Jo was also known for her spirit of compassion and hospitality, volunteering 4,000+ hours at the Community Cancer Center in Normal. She and her husband were also avid supporters for Illinois Wesleyan University, sports, donating money for years and being commemorated on a press box for their soccer field. She made a deep impression on the lives of those around her and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Community Cancer Center of Normal and Peace Meals, 694 Castle Drive, Charleston, IL, 61920.
