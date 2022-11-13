April 14, 1934—Oct. 2, 2022
COLFAX — Joanne Marquis, 88, of Colfax, passed away at 3:57a.m., October 2, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Regional Medical Center, Normal.
Cremation has been accorded. Friends may greet the family from 1:00—3:00 p.m., Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Colfax United Methodist Church. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, also at the church. Pastor Michele Giermann will officiate. Inurnment will be in Wiley Cemetery, Colfax.
Memorials may be made to the Ridgeview School Library.
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax, is in charge of arrangements.
Joanne was born April 14, 1934 in Cropsey, the daughter of Clarence and Bessie Spawr Martensen. She married John Raymond “Jock” Marquis on July 1, 1956, in Anchor. He died July 31, 2009.
Surviving are her children: Ann (Alan) Fisher of Paradise Valley, AZ, Susan (Jeff) Brinkman of Colfax, and John “J.D.” (Lori) Marquis of Herscher; grandchildren: Kelly (Darius) Webb, Matthew Fisher, Bryce (Erin) Givens, Preston (Chasity) Givens, Sarah Givens, and Mackenzie (Kurtis) Hoekstra; step-granddaughter, Brittany (Anthony) Ricketts; great-grandchildren: Emory and Devon Givens, Beckham Hoekstra; step-great-grandchildren: Braylon, Braxton, and Brantley Ricketts.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.
Joanne was a library aide at Octavia and Ridgeview Schools. She was an active member of the Colfax United Methodist Church and volunteered at the Ridgeview Food Pantry.
An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.