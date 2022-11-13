April 14, 1934—Oct. 2, 2022

COLFAX — Joanne Marquis, 88, of Colfax, passed away at 3:57a.m., October 2, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Regional Medical Center, Normal.

Cremation has been accorded. Friends may greet the family from 1:00—3:00 p.m., Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Colfax United Methodist Church. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, also at the church. Pastor Michele Giermann will officiate. Inurnment will be in Wiley Cemetery, Colfax.

Memorials may be made to the Ridgeview School Library.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax, is in charge of arrangements.

Joanne was born April 14, 1934 in Cropsey, the daughter of Clarence and Bessie Spawr Martensen. She married John Raymond “Jock” Marquis on July 1, 1956, in Anchor. He died July 31, 2009.

Surviving are her children: Ann (Alan) Fisher of Paradise Valley, AZ, Susan (Jeff) Brinkman of Colfax, and John “J.D.” (Lori) Marquis of Herscher; grandchildren: Kelly (Darius) Webb, Matthew Fisher, Bryce (Erin) Givens, Preston (Chasity) Givens, Sarah Givens, and Mackenzie (Kurtis) Hoekstra; step-granddaughter, Brittany (Anthony) Ricketts; great-grandchildren: Emory and Devon Givens, Beckham Hoekstra; step-great-grandchildren: Braylon, Braxton, and Brantley Ricketts.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.

Joanne was a library aide at Octavia and Ridgeview Schools. She was an active member of the Colfax United Methodist Church and volunteered at the Ridgeview Food Pantry.

