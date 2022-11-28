March 15, 1925 - Nov. 22, 2022

KANKAKEE/BUCKINGHAM — Joanne (Jones) Hogan, age 97, of Kankakee and Buckingham, IL, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Miller Health Care Center in Kankakee. She was born on March 15, 1925, in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Willard and Josephine (Shannon) Jones. Joanne married Richard E. "Dick" Hogan on November 26, 1949, at St. Mary's Church in Royal Oak, MI. He preceded her in death on July 30, 2019.

Joanne was a graduate of Mercy School of Nursing in Detroit, MI and completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at University of St. Francis in Joliet, IL. Her career led her to the Fox Developmental Center in Dwight, the Kankakee State Hospital, and finally to Riverside Healthcare, where she was an RN Director and helped set up the Behavioral Medicine Practice.

She was an avid gardener, passionate quilter, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and a member of the Michigan Mayflower Society.

A parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dwight, Joanne was active in many church duties.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Sean and Mimi Hogan of Kankakee, IL; three daughters and two sons-in-law: Anne and John Keegan of Atlanta, GA, Katie Bribriesco of Champaign, IL and Mary Hogan and Gregg Makuch of Seattle, WA; one sister and one brother-in-law, Donna and Jim Born of Los Angeles, CA; one brother and sister-in-law, George and Patricia Jones of Thousand Oaks, CA; and a sister-in-law, Ann Jones of Vancouver, Canada. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren, all of whom she adored greatly. In addition to her husband Dick Hogan, Joanne is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Patrick Hogan; son-in-law, Ron Bribriesco; two brothers: Willard Jones and Bobby Jones; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Harry and Mary Ellen Cavanaugh, and David and Penny Frade.

A private ceremony "the Nightingale Tribute" performed by the Nurses Honor Guard at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home will be attended by her family at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass on December 2, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dwight. IL. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dwight.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care of Bourbonnais, IL.

Arrangements by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Please sign her guestbook at www.clancygernon.com.