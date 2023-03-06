Aug. 21, 1929 - March 3, 2023

ELKHART — Joanne "Jo" (Hoyt) Gehlbach, 93, of Elkhart, IL, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2023, at St. Clara's Rehab and Senior Care in Lincoln, IL. Joanne was born in Decatur, IL, on August 21, 1929, to Harold C. and Eloise (Bowers) Hoyt.

She graduated in 1947 from Decatur High School and married Robert Greve in 1948. They were married until 1973. She wrote, they spent many great years together in Bloomington, IL, raising three wonderful daughters.

She was active in Wesley United Methodist Church, Girl Scouts, and many other organizations. She worked at Corn Belt Bank (now PNC) in Bloomington for many years.

Joanne met John Gehlbach in 1976 and they married in 1993. They spent many wonderful years traveling throughout the world. After her move to Elkhart, she was active at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Lincoln, where she was a member, and Lincoln College. She also enjoyed volunteering her time to numerous groups and organizations throughout Lincoln, Elkhart, and Springfield.

Joanne lived a life full of faith, family, and friends. She enjoyed birdwatching, knitting, reading, gardening, and most of all baking and cooking. She loved her two monthly book clubs in Lincoln. Joanne will live on in her recipes and family traditions passed down to her girls, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, John Gehlbach; daughter, Nancy Conlon; and stepson, J. Richard Gehlbach.

She is survived by daughters: Jane Jermac (Kenneth) of Chapin, SC, Susan Diggle (David) of Germantown Hills, IL; and stepdaughter, Greta Gribkoff (Val) of Wallington, CT. She had nine grandchildren: Ben Diggle (Melissa), Sarah Hoffman (Brandon), Amy Diggle, Johnathan Buhrow, Megan Kelly (Jarett), Daniel Diggle (Haley), Paul Conlon (Allie), Elizabeth Gribkoff, and Katerina Gribkoff (Joe Hendel). She had four great-grandchildren: Holly Hoffman, Reid Hoffman, Claire Kelly, and Raelynn Diggle. She is also survived by a niece, Kendra Moses of Peoria, IL.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL. A service will be held at a later date and burial will be held in Elkhart Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church in Lincoln, IL.