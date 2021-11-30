NORMAL — Joanne Henderson, 86, of Normal, passed away at 1:53 p.m., Thursday, November 25, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m., with a memorial service at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A private family graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington.

Memorials may be made to LeRoy High School Life Program or the Humane Society of Central Illinois.

Joanne was born July 28, 1935 in Peoria, the daughter of John F. and Emily J. Fouts Hoover. She married Jackie Dean Henderson on May 17, 1952 and he preceded her in death on August 31, 2018.

Survivors include two daughters: Karen (Jim) Harsh, Normal and Debbie (Joe) Creamean, Hudson; five grandchildren: John Clift, Jr., Julie (Kyle) Scheuer, Jeremy (Ahila Livingston) Creamean, Ashley Jobson and Trevor (Tiffani) Creamean; ten great-grandchildren and a sister, Norma Jean Murphy, Port Orange, FL.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, two brothers: Tom and Dick Hoover and a grandson, Justin Clift.

Joanne worked at Thatcher Glass Company in Streator for many years. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, Yahtzee, gardening, crafting and crocheting.

