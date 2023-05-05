March 29, 1937 - May 5, 2023

NORMAL — Joanne A. Berndt, age 86, of Normal, IL, passed away at 4:55 a.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the McLean County Nursing Home, Normal IL.

There will be no service or visitation.

Cremation services provided by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Joanne was born March 29, 1937, in Melrose Park, IL, the daughter of David and Sophia Guenther Heinrich.

Surviving are her two sons: Dean A. Berndt, Normal IL, David (Rosalind) Berndt, Bloomington, IL; four grandchildren: Will (Sarah) Quinton, Lindy Quinton Cain, Rob Quinton, and Ben (Gerry) Quinton; four great-grandchildren: Ian, Finnegan, Owen and Abby.

Joanne is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.

Joanne worked in retail for Bergner's Bloomington IL, for 25 years, retiring in 2005.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, and hosting family dinners. She enjoyed bargain shopping for her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be missed by all her family, friends, co-workers, and former customers.

