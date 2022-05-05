June 20, 1955 - May 3, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Joanna R. Duhaime, 66, of Bloomington, passed away at 5:26 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at her residence.

Joanna was born June 20, 1955, in Houston, TX, the daughter of David and Fonita (Lane) Lamport. She married Patrick Duhaime on November 18, 2011, he survives.

She is survived by one son, John (Sheena) Hammers; three step-children: Jason (Megan) Duhaime, Jamie (Jeremiah) Johnson and Jeffrey Duhaime; two grandchildren: Sean and Sophia Hammers; and six step-grandchildren; one sister, Meredith (Dave) Hayes; two half-brothers: Jerome (Karen) Ingels and Jamie Ingels; one step-brother, Jordan (Le Ayn) Ingels; and one step-sister, Jill Ingels.

She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant son, Michael Hammers; and two brothers: John and Donald Lamport.

Cremation rites will be accorded. A private family graveside will take place in Rochester, KY. At a later date.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

