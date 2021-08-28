SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Joanna Lou (Burtis) Miller 99, passed away Aug. 22, 2021 at her residence in San Antonio, TX. She was the daughter of the late Ralph and Matilda Burtis of Hudson.
She was a 1939 graduate of NCHS and a WWII Era Navy Veteran.
Preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, U.D. Miller. Survived by sister Carman Gresham of Bloomington; two sons: Stephen (Judy) of Beeville, TX and Gregory of Lyons, CO; grandson Michael (Pam) of San Antonio; and two great-grandchildren.
Cremation by National Cremation Service. Her ashes will be interred at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery following a graveside service. Date TBD.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.