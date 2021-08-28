SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Joanna Lou (Burtis) Miller 99, passed away Aug. 22, 2021 at her residence in San Antonio, TX. She was the daughter of the late Ralph and Matilda Burtis of Hudson.

She was a 1939 graduate of NCHS and a WWII Era Navy Veteran.

Preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, U.D. Miller. Survived by sister Carman Gresham of Bloomington; two sons: Stephen (Judy) of Beeville, TX and Gregory of Lyons, CO; grandson Michael (Pam) of San Antonio; and two great-grandchildren.

Cremation by National Cremation Service. Her ashes will be interred at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery following a graveside service. Date TBD.