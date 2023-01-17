Jan. 25, 1943 - Jan. 14, 2023

MINONK — JoAnn Ruestman, 79, of Minonk, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at her home with loved ones by her side.

JoAnn was born on January 25, 1943, in Streator to Darrel A. "Short" and Blanche Worrell Manchester. She married Rodney R. Ruestman on November 11, 1962. at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Minonk. He survives.

Surviving family also includes her six children: Randy (Christie) Ruestman of Minonk, Tim (Lisa Stevens) Ruestman of Kappa, Tracy (Dave) Harsted of Minonk, Russell (Lanna) Ruestman of Minonk, Mindy (Scott) Johnson of Minonk, Corey (Jaime) Ruestman of Minonk; one sister, Shirley Miller of Benson; 17 grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter-in-law, Jackie Ruestman.

JoAnn worked over the years at Minonk State Bank. Minonk Baking Co., Green Tree Pharmacy in Minonk, and retired from The Woodford Co. Sherriff's office as a telecommunicator. She was also a Matron of Woodford County and the first female Councilperson in Minonk. She was a loving wife, mom, and grandma who always put others first.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Minonk. Pastor Jay Hurd will officiate. Burial will follow at Minonk Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Minonk.

