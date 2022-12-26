Feb. 14, 1934 - Nov. 12, 2022

CLINTON — Joann Lea Phillips was born February 14, 1934, to Leland and Clara Maude Williams. She passed away at home November 12, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Joann grew up the youngest of six sisters in Detroit, IL, and attended Pittsfield High School. Joann married Robert "Bob" Phillips on September 28, 1952. They celebrated 70 years of marriage together.

Joann's legacy of faith lives on in the lives of her three sons: Mark (Kinga) of Palm Harbor, FL; Paul (Debbie) of LeRoy, IL; and Jim (Janice) of Parker, CO; and her ten grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.

Joann served with her husband, Bob at Central Christian in Pontiac, IL, First Christian in Meadville, PA, First Christian in Moweaqua, IL, Eastview Christian in Bloomington, IL, Lincoln Christian College and Seminary, Lincoln, IL, First Christian in Champaign, IL and Little Galilee Christian Camp, Clinton, IL.

Joann was preceded in death by her parents and four sisters: Mildred, Barbara, Jane, Hilda. Enid Kiser remains.

Joann's life was celebrated on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Clinton Christian Church, in Clinton, IL. Memorials in Joann's honor may be directed to Little Galilee Christian Camp (7539 Little Galilee Rd Clinton, IL, 61727).