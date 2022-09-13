Jan. 10, 1932 - Sept. 10, 2022

Joann (Hayes) Pearson, 90, passed away at 1:17 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Springfield Memorial Hospital. She was born in Jacksonville, IL, on January 10, 1932; the third of six children born to Louis and Ruth (Howerton) Hayes.

Joann grew up on the family farm near Butler, IL, and graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1949. She and Robert Pearson, son of John and Eula (Crites) Pearson, were married on November 4, 1950. In 1958, the couple settled in Saybrook, IL, where they lived until moving to Decatur, IL, in 2021.

Joann is survived by her husband of almost 72 years; son, Terry (Sharon) Pearson of Forsyth, IL; and daughter, Jody (Larry) Retter of Normal, IL. She was "Grandma" to grandsons: Michael (Dr. Matt Hale) Retter of Ft Worth, TX; Ryan (Neda) Retter of Bloomington, IL; Bobby (Katy) Pearson of Decatur, IL; and Jeremy Retter of Normal, IL. She was "Grandma Jo" to her three great-grandsons, who were all very special to her. In addition, Joann was a step-grandma to Paula Retter, Chris Retter, and their families. Also surviving Joann are her sisters: Georgia Eller of Nokomis, IL, and Joy Lemon of Irving, IL; sisters-in-law: Sharol Hayes of Butler, IL, and Janice (John) Pearson of Hillsboro, IL; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents and three siblings: Louise (Hayes) Westcott, Earl Hayes, and Jerry Hayes.

In 1965, Joann began working in the office at Central Soya in Gibson City, IL. After 11 years in the office, she moved to the position of laboratory clerk, from which she retired in December 1992. She was a member of the Saybrook Wesbein United Methodist Church, the Red Hat Society, and the Saybrook American Legion Auxiliary.

Joann loved to travel and spend time with her family and friends. She was lovingly referred to as "Mums" by the Pearson Racing Team, with whom she shared many road trips and adventures throughout the years. She enjoyed playing card games (especially double pinochle), completing crossword puzzles, and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. She was an avid birdwatcher, always keeping the birdfeeders full for all her feathered friends.

A public visitation will be held at Saybrook Christian Church in Saybrook on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Ware's Grove Cemetery in rural Butler at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home Saybrook is in charge of arrangements.

The family requests that any donations be made to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation at 663 Thirteenth Street, Suite 100; Oakland, CA; 94612.