Joan Trego Edgren

Joan received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Iowa. She practiced for two years as a journalist at the local newspaper prior to her marriage. As a homemaker she was an excellent cook and seamstress and had an amazing sense of humor. Joan was a very caring wife and mother and gave so much back to her community. She was a volunteer for the Peace Corps in the Dominican Republic and later a recruiter in the Peace Corps. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Normal where she was very involved for many years until she was unable to during the COVID Pandemic. For nearly twenty years she was proud to be the house mother for the SAI house at Illinois Wesleyan University. Joan was also the past president of the Board of Directors of Crossroads in Bloomington. She was a defender of human rights and very politically active.