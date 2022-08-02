March 8, 1933 - Aug. 1, 2022
BLOOMINGTON — Joan Trego Edgren, 89, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 8:35 a.m. Monday, August 1, 2022, at Carle Bromenn in Normal.
There will be a funeral at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Reverend Matt Wilcox will officiate. There will be a visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Memorial Home. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date.
Joan was born in Keokuk, IA, on March 8, 1933, to John and Ethel Daly Spangler. She married John Edgren in 1956. She is survived by two children: Lucinda (Mike) Gebhard of Bloomington and Erik (Stephanie) Edgren of Oskaloosa, IA; five grandchildren: Paul (Courtney) Gebhard, Hans Gebhard, Miriam (Daniel) Troutner, Joel (Kristen) Gebhard, John Edgren; four great-grandchildren: Charlotte, Ava, Rowen and Vaughn.
She was preceded in death by one infant son David; and one brother John Daly Spangler.
Joan received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Iowa. She practiced for two years as a journalist at the local newspaper prior to her marriage. As a homemaker she was an excellent cook and seamstress and had an amazing sense of humor. Joan was a very caring wife and mother and gave so much back to her community. She was a volunteer for the Peace Corps in the Dominican Republic and later a recruiter in the Peace Corps. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Normal where she was very involved for many years until she was unable to during the COVID Pandemic. For nearly twenty years she was proud to be the house mother for the SAI house at Illinois Wesleyan University. Joan was also the past president of the Board of Directors of Crossroads in Bloomington. She was a defender of human rights and very politically active.
Memorial contributions may be made to any organization to help the less fortunate.
Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Anyone unable to attend the service in person will be able to view the service later on that website.