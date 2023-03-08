May 27, 1933 - March 2, 2023

FAIRBURY — Joan Steidinger, 89 of Fairbury passed away at 7:08 p.m., Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Joan was born May 27, 1933, in Sullivan, the daughter of William H. and Gertrude (Monroe) Hostetter II. She married Calvin Coleman on December 27, 1950, and later married James E. Steidinger on March 3, 1968. Her husband, Jim passed away on March 15, 2022.

Survivors include her children: Cathy Coleman of St. George, UT; Christopher (Cindy) Coleman of Fisher, IL; Paul (Jodi) Coleman of Navarre, FL; Deanna (Kamran) Khadem of Georgetown, TX; Eric Steidinger Ward (Jim Robbins) of Willets, CA; one brother, Mike Hostetter of Talbott, TN; eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one step-son, Gregory Steidinger; one step-grandson, Justin Steidinger; one brother, Kent Hostetter; and infant sister, Nancy Hostetter.

Joan grew up in Sullivan, IL, where she had a blend of farm and small-town upbringing. She was homecoming queen and drum majorette in high school where she would lead the Sullivan Redskins marching band dressed in a buck skin suit and a full Native American Chief head gear twirling and throwing her baton all of the way. Joan had an impeccable eye for fashion, design, and attention to detail. In 1966, with the support of her mother (Gertrude Stephens) Joan was able to fulfill her dream to have a small business that would support herself and family as well as give her an outlet for her creativity. They purchased the Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio (right next door to Steidinger Tires), where she would also meet her true love, best friend and soulmate, Jim Steidinger. Joan and Jim became known to the grandchildren as Grammie and Poppie.

Together they wrote a love story of dedication and joy that touched the hearts of many. They had a love for gardening and designed and maintained an exotic garden in their yard as well as caring for garden areas in the parks in the City of Fairbury. They had a passion for self-improvement. You would find them sitting together in front of the fireplace reading for hours on end with classical music playing in the background. They strived for health and nutrition. Joan was continually taking continued education class on nutrition and cooking. Family was of great importance to them. Joan would say to the grandchildren, "you're welcome any time, just let me know so I can have my make up on before you arrive." Great emphasis was put on holidays, always trying to create the perfect family experience. They traveled to China and Greece as well as traveling and camping in a pop-up camper throughout the United States. They were quick-witted. As one of the grandchildren wrote in a school essay, "My Grammie and Poppie are the smartest people I know." Joan passed away on March 2, just in time for her and Jim to reunite to celebrate their 55th anniversary on March 3, in heaven.

Words cannot express the family's gratitude for the care and compassion that was provided by Fairview Haven Retirement Home.

There will be a memorial service at Fairview Haven in the maintenance building at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, 2023. This service will be broadcast live on zoom Meetings. If you would like to attend via zoom, please leave your name and email address in the condolences and tributes section at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com, and the family will send you an invitation.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Jim and Joan will be held at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury on June 4, 2023, with visitation from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Following the visitation will be a sharing of memory forum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.