May 27, 1929 - August 24, 2022

ROANOKE — Joan Robison, 93, of Roanoke, IL, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at OSF Richard Owens Hospice Center.

She was born on May 27, 1929, in Peoria, IL, to John and Verna Gauwitz Sheley. She married Walter Robison on October 26, 1947, in Peoria, IL. He passed away on November 15, 1967.

Surviving are her children: Peggy (Gene) Amigoni of Roanoke; Cathy (Dave) Heathcoat of Henry; John Robison of Roanoke; Chris (Steve) Jenkins of Roanoke; Tom (Carol) Robison of Virgina, MN; Ron (Cheryl) Robison of Metamora; Mary (Stan) Sayre of Metamora; Roger (Julie) Robison of Loveland, CO; one sister, Gail Thrush of Newark, CA; one brother, Alan (Shirley) Sheley of Backus, MN; 26 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters: Jill Frost and Joy Robison; one brother, Gary Sheley; and five grandchildren.

Joan was a homemaker who worked many various jobs in the area after her husband passed away to support her family. She was a member of the Christian Union Church in Metamora and held a home bible study group in her residence for many years.

Cremation rites will be accorded, and a memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Christian Union Church in Metamora. Gary Salm will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church prior to services. Burial of ashes will be held in Clayton Township Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to OSF Richard Owens Hospice or to the family to help with expenses. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.