BLOOMINGTON — Joan Muriel Kalbacken, 98, of Bloomington, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Luther Oaks in Bloomington.

There will be a memorial service for Joan at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomington on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 11:00 AM. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Deacon Lyn Ahearn will officiate. Inurnment will be in the church Columbarium.

Joan was born in Chicago on June 30, 1925, to Leslie and Bertha Andreen Formell. She married Norman Kalbacken in Madison, WI, on June 19, 1948. He preceded her in death July 11, 2002. She was also preceded in death by her daughter Teryl "Tyke" Engel; and siblings: Alice Knapp, Leslie Formell, Lois Dye and Beulah Nelson.

She is survived by her son, Scott (Kathy) Kalbacken of Peoria; her son-in-low, Tom Engel; three grandchildren: Denny (Melissa) Engel of Hudson, Angie (Brian) Crawford of Bloomington, and Amy (Matt Rommel) Kalbacken of Seattle, WA; five great-grandchildren: Madelyn, McKenzie, Rylan, and Rylee Engel and Drew Crawford.

Joan earned a B.S. degree from the University of Wisconsin and her M.A. degree from Illinois State University. She taught Math and French in Beloit, WI, Pekin High School and Unit 5 in Normal for a total of 29 years. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church where she served on the Parish Life Committee and was a member of the Abigail Circle. She was also a member of the "As You Like It Club." She was the author of fourteen children's books and had poetry published in magazines.

Joan was the past State President and Life Member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International and Trustee and President of the International Educational Foundation of the Delta Kappa Gamma Honor Society. She was also a life time member of several other honorary education societies.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or to the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International Educational Foundation, Austin, TX.

