BEMENT — Joan M. Hendrix, 91, of Bement, IL., loving mother of Sharon (Glenn) Stille of Ellsworth, IL., passed away at 8:35 P.M., Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello, IL.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at the First Presbyterian Church of Bement, and from 10:00 AM until time of services at 11:00 AM, on Friday, April 8, 2022, also at the First Presbyterian Church of Bement. The Rev. Marsha Frederick will officiate. Burial will be in the Cerro Gordo Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Bement or the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello, IL.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, are proud to honor the life of Joan M. Hendrix, . "Our Family is Here to Serve Your Family". Please visit our website at www.hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.
