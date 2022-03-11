BLOOMINGTON — Joan L. Williamson, 91, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully at 7:45 a.m. December 23, 2021, at Heritage Manor in Minonk.

Her celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at West Twin Grove Christian Church in Bloomington. A family graveside service was held at an earlier date in Rosewood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be left to the Dale Township Fire Department or Salvation Army Safe Harbor in Bloomington.

Online condolences and memories of Joan may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.