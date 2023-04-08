March 13, 1928 - Jan. 28, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Joan "Jo" Widmer, 94, of Bloomington and formerly of Gridley, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, in Martin Health Center at Westminster Village, Bloomington, IL.

Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday April 14, 2023, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington, and from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Saturday April 15, 2023, at Christ Community Church in Gridley. A memorial service celebrating the life of Joan will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Gridley Cemetery immediately following the service.

She was born Martha Joan Kuerth on March 13, 1928, at Brokaw Hospital in Normal, IL. She was the daughter of Ezra E. and Hester Adams Kuerth, and married Edwin J. Widmer on December 31, 1947, at the Union Congregational Church in Gridley, IL. Her cherished husband of 47 years preceded her in death on July 20, 1994. One daughter-in-law, Becky Sue Ijams Widmer; and her one sister, Carolyn Asper, also preceded her in death.

She was the beloved mother of two sons: Mark (Terry) Widmer of McKinney, TX, and Rob (Jane) Widmer of Bloomington, IL; loving grandmother to six grandsons: Matt (Jessica) Widmer of Allen, TX, Greg (Jennifer) Widmer of Aurora, IL, Andrew (Adrienne) Widmer of Dallas, TX, Jeff (Amanda) Widmer of Bloomington, IL, Brad Widmer of Pleasant Plains, IL, and Brock (Hayley) Werner of Lincoln, IL; and great-grandmother to 16 great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are her brother-in-law, Harry Widmer of Lexington, SC, and sister-in-law, Dorie Widmer of Normal, IL, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family gratefully acknowledges and thanks the staff at Westminster Village as well as Carle Hospice for their tender care of Joan during the last years of her life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the Gridley Public Library, the Westminster Village Foundation, or a charity of the donor's choice.

To see Joan's full obituary go to https://www.calvertmemorial.com/obituaries/Joan-Widmer?obId=27164433#/obituaryInfo.