July 7, 1942 - Aug. 12, 2023

LEROY — Joan Fontella Johnson, 81, of LeRoy, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Carle BroMenn, Normal, IL.

A private graveside service will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy, IL. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, LeRoy, is handling arrangements.

Joan was born July 7, 1942, a daughter of Wayne and Mabel (Simpson) Stevens. She married Duane Johnson on June 18, 1961, in LeRoy, IL. He survives.

Survivors are daughters: Terri (Gene) Moore -Gibson City, and Sherri (Brad) Morgan – LeRoy; her brother, Terry (Gloria) Stevens, LeRoy; grandsons: Jordan (Jillian) Moore, Spencer Moore, Justin Morgan, and Cody Morgan; great-grandsons: Liam and Logan Moore; and three nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Linda Stevens; daughter, Jodi Renee Johnson; and great-granddaughter, Elle Leighton Moore.

Joan was a homemaker and helped her husband farm. She enjoyed bird watching and collecting antiques. She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed.