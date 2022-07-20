March 19, 1937 - July 14, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Joan Ethleen Phipps, 85, passed away on July 14, 2022, at home.

She was born on March 19, 1937, in Barbados, West Indies, to Ivan Winslow Marshall and Camilita Ethleen Corbin.

Proud of her Bajan heritage, Joan made trips to see her family as often as she could. She came to the US in 1959, making Bloomington her new home. She was extremely honored to become a US citizen in 1994, earned her GED in 1995, and enjoyed her time working at Eureka Williams and Corporate Cleaning Services.

Joan lived a full life surrounded by family and friends. She cherished her role as Mom and Nana, first raising her kids then cheerfully caretaking her grandchildren. She loved celebrating birthdays, holding family dinners, having movie nights, and getting together for cookouts. Her joyous personality always shone brightest at gatherings, where she would crack jokes and sneak food to her children's puppers (Sam, Ryno, Radha), pets she lovingly referred to as "her" dogs. Her laugh came easily – the famous cackle would spread through the room, reminding everyone she was there.

Joan loved dancing and singing, often just jumping right up and dancing about her own living room, getting anyone there to join in. Having been raised in Barbados, she thrived in the sun, water, and sand; she always looked forward to swimming in the summer months and beach trips with loved ones.

Joan touched an innumerable amount of lives in her 85 years, never failing to charm anyone who spent time with her. She was unabashedly herself and taught those in her life to do the same. She never hesitated to speak her mind or share her jubilant outlook with anyone around. She loved the Lord, and thanked Him daily for her incredible life and family.

While Joan is dearly missed, we are blessed to have these loving, beautiful memories in our hearts, and know we will all dance together again.

She is survived by her sister, Claudette Gilkes and brother, Frank Corbin, both of Barbados; sister, Linda Hindley, England; son, Mark Marshall, Barbados; son, Gary Phipps, Bloomington; daughter, Lisa Heying, Bloomington; son, Shawn (Val) Phipps, Normal; grandson, Josh Phipps, Normal; granddaughter, Rae Heying, Chicago; great-grandson, Jaxon; former spouse, Louis Phipps; and former sister-in-law, Mary Lessen; many nieces and nephews; and several dear friends.

A private graveside service is planned at Eastlawn Cemetery; details for a celebration of life will be shared in the near future.