May 27, 1940 - April 24, 2023

MANSFIELD — Joan Ellen Webb, 82, of Mansfield, IL, previously of Lowpoint, IL, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023.

She was born on May 27, 1940, in Washburn, IL, to Leroy E. and Lureta E. (Bowlby) Bennington. She married F. Wayne Webb, Jr., on June 7, 1964 in Metamora, IL. He passed away on May 25, 2015.

Surviving are four sons: Daniel (Dawn) Webb of Mahomet, IL, Darrin (Luanne) Webb of Topeka, KS, Markus (Amy) Webb of Mahomet, IL, and Jerrod (Rebecca) Webb of Peoria, IL; seven grandchildren: Hope, Michael, Jason, Sarah, Jennifer, Eliana, and Bennett; sister, Carol (Jeffrey) Knight of Mahomet, IL; and brother, Dale (Pauline) Bennington of Dunlap, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Joan graduated from Lowpoint-Washburn High School, Brown's Business College, and Bradley University. She also took additional courses at Illinois State University and the University of Wisconsin. She was a teacher at Manual High School in Peoria, Lockport West High School, Metamora High School, and Toluca Junior - Senior High School. She later substituted at various schools in the tri-county area, often as an English or Spanish teacher.

Joan was a member of the Lowpoint United Methodist Church, the Washburn United Methodist Church, and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 661. She enjoyed the Lowpoint womens' card club, gardening, reading, Jeopardy, and monster shows (especially King Kong, Godzilla, and Acri Creature Feature). She was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Visitation was held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Mason Funeral Home Metamora Chapel with cremation rites followed her visitation. A Memorial Service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Mason Funeral Home Metamora Chapel with Pastor Will Meachum officiating. Following Joan's service, burial of ashes was in Bethel Cemetery in Lowpoint, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Washburn Women's Auxiliary, 104 East Parkside Drive, Washburn, IL, 61570.

Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.