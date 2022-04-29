Aug. 4, 1932 - April 27, 2022
PONTIAC — Joan D. Ledford, 89, of Pontiac, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 5:50 p.m. at Evenglow Inn in Pontiac.
A visitation will be Tuesday, May 3, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac. A graveside service will be held at Houder Cemetery in Pontiac following the visitation with Rev. James O. Wolfe III officiating.
Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.
Joan was born August 4, 1932, in Flushing, NY, to Edward and Dorothy (Ellard) Beardsley. She married Virgil V. Ledford on May 16, 1954, in New York. He passed on January 6, 2021.
Surviving are her children: Patty (Dan) Gray of Pontiac, IL, Cathy (Dan) Schneeman of Pontiac, IL, Dave (Beth) Ledford of Pontiac, IL, and Steven (Carolyn) Ledford of Pontiac, IL; grandchildren: Brian (Devin) Gray, Kevin (Ashleigh) Gray, Lauren (Ryan) Benning, Kelsi (Jeremy) Arnold, Breanne (Nathan) Murray, Janelle (Chris) Elston, Jacob Ledford, and Adam Ledford; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Virgil; and one brother, Edward Beardsley.
Joan helped farm with her husband and raise her family. She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Pontiac, IL, and the Episcopal Church Women. She enjoyed traveling and playing the game pinochle with her friends.
Memorials may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, 900 S. Manlove St., Pontiac, IL, or the Pontiac Public Library, 211 E. Madison St., Pontiac, IL.
