July 20, 1939 - May 5, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Jo Ann Moody, 83, of Bloomington, formerly of Springfield, passed away at 3:25 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Heritage Healthcare Center, Bloomington.

She was born July 20, 1939 in Springfield, daughter of John Joseph and Caroline Elizabeth (Mason) Griffin.

She married John M. Moody on August 20, 1960, he preceded her in death on May 25, 1998. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Jane Moody Lowry and two sisters: her twin, Carol Brahler and Janie McNamara.

Surviving are her two children: Susie (Kerry) McKnight, Bloomington and John Moody, Ft. Lauderdale, FL; two grandchildren: Patrick McKnight, Scottsdale, AZ and Kevin McKnight, Denver, CO; and one sister, Kathy Montalbano, Springfield.

Jo graduated from Ursuline Academy in Springfield in 1957. She loved to golf, travel and was a voracious reader. She also enjoyed her time in her second home in Ft. Myers, FL and spending time on the beach, but her greatest enjoyment came with spending time with her grandsons.

There will be no services or visitation at this time. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

