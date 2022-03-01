MINIER — Jimmy R. Johnson, formerly of Minier, IL, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at his home at 330 Jefferson Circle Drive, Fenton, MO. He was surrounded by his loving family.

He was born July 12, 1955, to Marion (Shorty) and Jewel Johnson in Mt. Vernon, IL. Both parents and his sister, Jamie (Randy) Furman survive him. He married Susan Thompson on July 16, 1977. They have two daughters: Mellesa (Josh) Boudeman and Laura Sue Johnson; and two grandchildren; Elliotte Nicole "Ellie" and Emilia Kathleen "Emmie" Boudeman.

Jim was employed at State Farm Insurance for over 30-years. He was a member of the Minier Christian Church which he helped to build. After his ALS diagnosis in 2020, Jim and Sue made the move from their home in Minier to the St. Louis area to be closer to their daughters and grandchildren. Laura also made the move to Missouri from her home in Bloomington to help care for her dad.

Jim and Sue could often be found working together on DIY projects for family and friends. Jim will be sorely missed by his family and all those who knew him.

The family has elected not to have a visitation in accordance with Jim's wishes.

The funeral service will be held at Minier Christian Church at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Doors will open an hour before the service with a graveside service at Minier Cemetery to follow. Haensel-Oswald Funeral Home in Minier is handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to:

The ALS Association, St. Louis Regional Chapter, 1950 Craig Rd, St. Louis, MO 63146.