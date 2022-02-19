GIBSON CITY — Jimmy L. Moore, 75, of Melvin peacefully passed away at 1:24 a.m. Thursday February 17, 2022, at Carle Bromenn Medical Center in Normal.

Visitation will be held 5:00 - 7:00 pm Tuesday February 22, 2022, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City and from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Wednesday February 23, 2022, with a funeral service starting at 11:00 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at Melvin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Gibson City Church of Christ or Illinois 4-H Foundation.

Jimmy was born August 25, 1946 in Gibson City a son of Guy and Flossie McPherson Moore. He married Karen Peck on July 17, 1976, in Indianapolis.

He is survived by his wife of forty-five-years Karen Moore of Melvin. His two children: Gary (Kristy) Moore of Bedford Park and Paula Moore of Bedford Park. Two precious grandchildren: Charley and Dorothy Moore. A sister, Martha Sue (Joe) Smith of Sidney; and a brother, Johnny (Brenda) Moore of Fairbury.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters: Berneta Baker and Leatrice Mosby; and two brothers: Bobby and Ron Moore.

Mr. Moore was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Martin-Sunkten American Legion. He was a farmer in the Melvin Sibley area for over fifty years and was a life-long member of the Gibson City Church of Christ. He dedicated many years to the 4-H program locally and state wide. He was a Village Trustee for thirty-four years, the Melvin Cemetery sexton for thirty-years and a Peach Orchard Township land commissioner for over twenty-years.

When Jim wasn't farming, he could be found working at Allen's Garage on Main Street in Melvin. He truly loved serving his village of Melvin and Melvin loved him. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.

