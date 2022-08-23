Feb. 20, 1943 - Aug. 17, 2022

HUDSON — Jill Rae (Hollingshead) Brown, 79, of rural Hudson, passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday afternoon on August 17, 2022, at Griggsville Estates, Griggsville, IL. In her last few weeks, Jill was cared for lovingly by her two daughters and the many exemplary attendants at the Estates. Her son and his family cooked and delivered her some delicious meals to perk her appetite in the last summer of her life.

Jill Brown was born in Chicago, IL on February 20, 1943 to Mary Nell (Carr) and Donald Hollingshead. After spending her early childhood on the south side of Chicago, she moved to Tinley Park, IL.

Jill was raised with and is survived by three younger siblings: Judy (Otto) Stedronsky of Corpus Christie, TX, Jane (Stan) McDonald of Union, IL, and Bob (Megan) Hollingshead of Ellijay, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband Lauren, in March of 2021.

As a child, Jill enjoyed swimming competitively, reading, attending school, and taking vacations with her family to Wisconsin as well as train trips to Washington DC. She frequently and fondly recounted the many wonderful streetcar rides to see her father at his architectural firm in Chicago, visiting museums, and going to see White Sox games at Comiskey Park.

Jill and her childhood friends would often be found horseback riding and playing broom ice hockey in the Cook County Forest Preserves. She spent many summers as a lifeguard at the Tinley Park swimming pool that her father helped design and build.

At age 14 she maintained her own lawn mower repair business, with a few car repairs thrown in as well (she specialized in Chevrolets). Friends with the local Bettenhausen teenagers (from the local professional car racing family) Jill was often asked to race with them. Jill competed on a firearm marksmanship team as a teenager, a skill she found useful and enjoyable throughout her life. She firmly believed in trying to do anything and doing so with hard work and gusto.

After graduating from Bremen High School, Jill went on to earn a Bachelor's degree with a double major in Biology and Physical Education with Teaching Certification. While teaching at Tinley Park public schools, she gained notoriety when recovering her purloined motorcycle from the school boiler room and riding it out of the school (popping a wheelie as she exited the building).

She later finished a Master's degree in Biology at Illinois State Normal University. While there, she met her future husband Lauren Evans Brown, and they were married in Bloomington, IL on February 21, 1968.

She was the primary proofreader and typist of her husband's research publications, co-author of several of them, and Editorial Assistant for him when he was the Managing Editor of the scientific journal Herpetologica.

Jill is survived by her three loving children: Nell Brown, Elsberry, MO, Anne Nash, Pittsfield, IL and Evan (Lisa) Brown, Downers Grove, IL.

Jill spent many years on the family farm in rural Hudson, clearing brush, gardening, and renovating the barn and outbuildings. She was renown in the community for her sweet corn, tomatoes, and huge black radishes. She assisted multiple respected local farmers (including but not limited to Carl Brown, Terry Alt, Jim Mohr, Chuck Williams, Loren and Larry Harms, and Wendell Learned) as a farm hand for over twenty years. Jill worked as a mechanic, field hand, trucker hauling harvest to the elevators, and walking soybeans with the assistance of the family pony, Daisy.

A fierce defender of her community, she was the lead activist in getting the Hudson Township Water District established during the drought of the late 1980s. With the help of Jill's children and husband, the farm developed as an amazing testament to hard work and the beauty of the Mackinaw River valley.

Jill loved to read, do crossword puzzles, listen to classical and big band music, and work outdoors. She never lost her knack at fixing most anything mechanical. A dedicated member of the Hudson Library Book Club, she imparted the love of reading and studying in school and other endeavors to her children. A huge fan of the Arthur Conan Doyle Sherlock Holmes stories, Jill enjoyed attending the From Gillette to Brett Sherlockian conventions in both Indianapolis and Bloomington, IN, as well as the Silver Blaze Races at Fairmount Park in Collinsville, IL.

She was well known in her community and loved to sit and talk with neighbors and friends throughout the years and wasn't above securing emergency roofing to her neighbor's homes immediately after a destructive storm. She loved the ISU Symphony Orchestra, contributed to the Parkland's Foundation projects, and supported the Hudson Library in various activities. Watching White Sox games with her brother Bob and visiting all her siblings and relatives were always prized moments in her life. Her love of family extended to seeking out as much opportunity to spend time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as attending family reunions.

Jill's legacy is her family. She is survived by her three children; four grandchildren; and one very close friends of the family: Savannah Nash, Pittsfield, IL, Dawson (Ali) Nash, Thurmont, MD, Sierra Nash, Pittsfield, IL, Erin Brown, Downers Grove, IL and Adam Borrowman, Pittsfield, IL. She was able to get to know her three great-grandchildren: Luna and Lyra Nash (Savannah) and Ezra Nash (Dawson). All her nieces and nephews survive: Brian (Laura; Jack) McDonald, Highland, IN; Richard (Erin) Stedronsky, Fort Worth, TX; David (Lauren; Thomas, Will) Stedronsky, Lakewood, CO; and Julie McDonald, Utica, IL. All were treasured by her.

Jill will be buried on the farm in Hudson next to her husband in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Hudson Public Library and the Parkland's Foundation. Niebur Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.nieburfh.com.