Feb. 12, 1970 - April 20, 2023

MEADOWS — Jill A. Kee, 53, of Meadows, passed away at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Jill was born February 12, 1970, in Streator, IL; the daughter of Daniel and Shirley (Lawler) Broad. She is preceded in death by both parents.

Jill is survived by James Kee Jr., Flanagan, and her children: Jordan Kee, Meadows, and Taylor Kee, Bloomington. She is also survived by her sister, Pam Broad, Meadows; and two brothers: Jeff Broad, Streator, and Todd Broad, Bloomington.

Cremation rites have been accorded. The family will be hosting a celebration of life at a later date. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Livingston County Humane Society.

Jill was many things: a hairdresser, cake baker, karaoke singer, DJ, and a great friend. She enjoyed NASCAR. Jill loved cats, dogs, and all animals, but above all else, she loved her family. She will be dearly missed.

