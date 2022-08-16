Feb. 9, 1979 - Aug. 15, 2022

NORMAL — Jessica Moyer, 43, of Normal, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Her visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m., Friday at Pheasant Lanes, Bloomington.

Memorials may be directed to Elliott Moyer, c/o the family.

Jessica was born February 9, 1979, in Watseka, the daughter of Bradford and Theresa Henry Davis. She married Joshua Moyer on September 4, 2004, in Loda. He survives.

She is also survived by a son, Elliott Moyer, Normal; her mother, Theresa Davis, Cayuga, IN; five siblings: Erica (Michael) Priller, LeRoy, Matthew Davis, Boswell, IN, Christina (Lawrence) Cook, Cayuga, IN, Veronica (Michael Kohl) Davis, Watseka and Dustin (Kate) Davis, Indianapolis, IN; father-in-law, Michael (Angela) Moyer, Menifee, CA; sister-in-law, Jennifer (Stephen) Schroeder, Loda; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father and her mother-in-law, Janice Moyer.

Jessica graduated from Watseka High School, attended Heartland Community College and worked in finance at the Illinois Farm Bureau.

Jessica enjoyed traveling and trying new restaurants, but most of all spending time with her family. She was an amazing baseball mom to Elliott. She had a contagious smile and laugh, a great sense of humor and always wanted to be the life of the party.

