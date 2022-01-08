Jessica Borth

PACIFIC, Missouri — Loving wife and mother Jessica "Jessie" Borth's love of life didn't come to an end with her death. Jessie passed away on January 3, 2022 at the age of 37, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by family who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

She was born on August 29, 1984, in Bloomington IL. She grew up in Hudson, IL, running circles around everyone that came in contact with her. Bringing laughter and light into their lives. She struggled with health issues all her life but never let it hold her back from enjoying every experience. Her favorite saying was "If you want something bad enough you will find a way, if not, you will find an excuse." She found a way to realize her dreams of helping people and having a family.

After becoming a Massage Therapist she married Jacob "Jake" Borth on May 3, 2008. Jake and Jessie settled in Hudson to be close to family, that was always important to her. In true Jessie fashion she had to fight through challenges to get what she wanted, a child of her own. Her proudest moment was when her son, Greyson, was born in 2012.

Opportunities led their family to move to Pacific, MO, in 2016. Always meeting any type of challenge or adventure with a positive attitude Jessie made Pacific her home. Quickly making friends and involving herself in school activities. Enjoying being a mom and molding Greyson into a wonderful and caring person.

Jessie was beautiful inside and out, tenacious in everything she did, creative in many ways from painting wonderful canvases for her friends and family, to designing Grey's award winning Halloween costumes; caring to a fault in seeing and supporting the good in everyone she met; life of the party, infecting those around her with happiness and joy of just having fun, never met a stranger, because she would not let anyone escape her friendliness; showing her love of the Green Bay Packers as a shareholder, and loving in putting those she loved first in all things.

Those that loved her will forever miss her, but will always raise a glass in a toast to her eternal joy.

Jessie is survived by her husband, Jake; son, Greyson; parents, Brad and Teri Day; sister, Nicole Wannemacher (Nicholas); her grandparents, nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Jessie expressed a wish for her family to host a Celebration of Life which will be planned for Spring-early Summer. Memorials for Greyson's education can be made to Jessie Borth Memorial GoFundMe page.