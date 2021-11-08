BELLFLOWER — Jerry Wesley Denney, 80, of Bellflower (formerly of LeRoy) and our wonderful and awesome husband, dad, papa, and friend to many left this world and entered heavens gates meeting his Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Visitation will be from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 with a Celebration of Life at 3:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 306 W. Vine Street, LeRoy, IL. A private ceremony for interment will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery. Thanks to Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home for assisting with arrangements.

Jerry was born on January 24, 1941, in Arrowsmith, IL, to Georgia (Gaultney) Denney and Clarence "Hotdog" Denney. He married his sweetheart Gail (Bailey) Denney on February 2, 1965.

He is survived by his wife Gail; and children: Chris Meyer, Normal, IL, Joseph (Pam) Denney, LeRoy, Il, Brenda (Darrin) Daugherty, Lincoln, IL; sister, Susie (Paul) Seber, Wonder Lake, IL; two brothers: Ronald (Joyce) Denney, El Paso, IL, Donny Denney, LeRoy, IL; eight grandchildren: Logan (Natalie) Clarenson, Bryce Clarenson, Caleb Meyer, Madison (Adam) James, William and Clarice Denney, Elijah and Joshua Daugherty; four great-grandchildren: Mason, Wyatt, Parker, and Vincent. He was preceded in death by sister Patsy (Denney) Lorance.

Jerry attended LeRoy High School and served in the United States Air Force and is a member of the American Legion Ruel Neal Post 79 in LeRoy. He had his own excavating business and worked for many years as a heavy equipment operator for JG Stewart.

His greatest passions were his relationship with God, sharing his faith and praying for his family. He always had a smile, kind words for everyone, and when he saw someone in need, him and Gail gave unselfishly. He loved playing his guitar at church and with friends. He had a love for golf and for the St. Louis Cardinals. He would always say, "There aren't any bad days some days are just better than others". He's doing all he loved while dancing around the throne with his Heavenly Father.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Gail Denney, PO Box 42, Bellflower, IL 61724.